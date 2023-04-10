Musk urged Twitter followers to make their own decisions after Medvedev’s words about Ukraine

American billionaire and businessman Elon Musk answered Twitter users because of the words of the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia Dmitry Medvedev about Ukraine. He encouraged them to make their own decisions.

On April 8, Medvedev published an entry on VKontakte that Ukraine would soon disappear, since no one wants it for themselves – neither Europe, nor the United States, nor Russia. A similar entry appeared in his English-language account in Twitter.

Elon Musk commented on the reproaches of users that he does not comply with sanctions against Russia and allows Russian authorities to the platform. The businessman stood up for Medvedev after a post about Ukraine and responded to criticism on Twitter.

“All news is propaganda to some extent. Let people make decisions for themselves,” the businessman stressed.

Earlier, Medvedev said that Ukraine is part of Russia, but due to geopolitical reasons, Moscow was forced to put up with the fact that the countries live “in different apartments.” According to him, the Russian authorities are forced to reckon with the “fictitious borders” of those territories that were part of the Russian Empire with a native Russian population.