And finally, the new owner of Twitter, Elon Musk, has readmitted former President Trump on Twitter, from which he had been banned following the events on Capitol Hill, for inciting violence. Musk, who is currently facing a staff exodus that threatens to derail the new course of the social network, has always said that he would readmit Trump on the platform if he became its CEO, and he did. But Trump, who in the meantime has founded his own social network, Truth, has for now refused the invitation, despite a poll promoted by Musk on Twitter showing that the majority of users, 52 percent, would be in favor of returning. “I heard that many people want me back on Twitter. I don’t see why, there are too many problems on Twitter. It may or may not survive, but for now the situation is too complicated. I like Elon Musk, he’s a good character, but I have Truth and it’s working incredibly well,” Trump said. Musk’s decision to reactivate the account comes shortly after the announcement that Trump will run for president of the United States in 2024. In May, Musk publicly said that he would no longer vote for Democrats and that he would cast his vote for Republicans.