Billionaire American businessman Elon Musk last year rejected a request for his Starlink communications satellites to facilitate a Ukrainian attack on Russia’s Black Sea military fleet. The businessman, owner of the SpaceX aerospace company and the Tesla electric car company, assures that with his refusal he tried to prevent SpaceX, which operates the satellite network, from becoming an accomplice in “a major act of war” and ” an escalation of the conflict”, as he published this Friday on the social network X (formerly Twitter), also owned by him. The revelation, advanced in an excerpt from a biography of the tycoon broadcast by the US network CNN on Thursday, has provoked criticism from kyiv. President Volodymyr Zelensky’s adviser, Mikhailo Podoliak, has stated that, with his refusal, Musk facilitated the bombing of Ukrainian cities and the death of civilians and children.

The author of Elon Musk’s biography, Walter Isaacson, told EL PAÍS this week that the book tells that when the tycoon “used Starlink and turned it off over Crimea to try to stop a secret attack, he realized that he should not have so much power.” “So he created something called the Starshield, which is sold to the United States Armed Forces, so they decide how to use it,” he explained. “He decided to allow the technology to be put in the hands of the US military, so it wasn’t just his decision,” Isaacson added. Elon Musk himself tweeted last February that Starlink has become “the backbone of Ukraine’s connectivity to the front lines,” but warned: “However, we are not going to allow Starlink to be used for long-range drone strikes.” ”.

The New York Times He published in July that before that tweet he had rejected the request to give access to Starlink connectivity in the Crimean area for a Ukrainian attack with underwater drones on the Russian fleet that was in the Black Sea. According to the biography titled Elon Musk, he secretly ordered his company’s engineers to disconnect the Starlink satellites near the coast of Crimea, the peninsula illegally annexed by Russia in 2014, to thwart a surprise attack by Ukraine against the Russian Black Sea military fleet, with base in that occupied territory. As kyiv’s underwater drones approached their targets, they “lost their connectivity and crashed onto the shoreline without causing any damage,” according to Isaacson’s book.

Musk’s decision, which has been pleaded by the Ukrainian government to bring the satellites back online, stemmed from fears the attack would provoke a nuclear-armed Russian response. That concern was prompted by conversations Musk had with senior Russian officials, according to his biography, which will hit bookstores on September 12. According to Isaacson, Musk discussed his position in a phone call with Jake Sullivan, President Joe Biden’s national security adviser, and General Mark Milley, chairman of the US Army Joint Chiefs of Staff. He also exchanged messages with Mikhail Fedorov, Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine, but ignored his requests.

More information

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

The tycoon has qualified in his X profile that the system was already offline and that he simply did not activate it at kyiv’s request: “We received an urgent request from government authorities to activate Starlink to Sevastopol. The obvious intention was to sink most of the docked Russian fleet,” the businessman wrote. “If I had accepted his request, SpaceX would be explicitly complicit in a major act of war and an escalation of the conflict,” he added.

Musk’s decision prompted pleas from kyiv authorities, according to Isaacson. Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Mikhail Fedorov pleaded with the American billionaire to restore communications for underwater drones by explaining the capabilities of these devices in a text message. “I want you, the person who is changing the world through technology, to know this,” Fedorov told Musk.

“Sometimes a mistake is much more than a mistake,” Podoliak responded Thursday to Isaacson’s revelations in X. “By not allowing, with interference in the Starlinks, Ukrainian drones to destroy a part of the Russian military fleet, Elon Musk allowed this fleet to launch Kalibr missiles at Ukrainian cities,” added Zelensky’s adviser. “As a result, civilians and children were killed. This is a cocktail of ignorance and a big ego. In any case, the question remains: why do some people seek so desperately to defend war criminals and their desire to commit murder? Do they realize that they are doing evil? ”, He concluded.

After Russia jammed Ukraine’s communication systems just before its full-scale invasion, Musk pledged to supply Kiev with terminals for Starlink satellites made by his aerospace company SpaceX, which became crucial to Ukrainian military operations. When the invaded country’s mobile phone and internet networks were destroyed, those terminals allowed Ukraine to continue fighting and stay connected.

But when Ukraine began using Musk’s technology to stage attacks against Russia, Musk changed his mind, according to Isaacson. “Why am I in this war?” Musk asks the author in a passage from his book quoted by CNN. “Starlink is not supposed to be involved in wars, but to serve for people to watch Netflix, have access to the internet, for schools and to do peaceful things, not drone attacks,” they respond rhetorically.

Billionaire Elon Musk, during the opening ceremony of a Tesla factory in Berlin (Germany), in March 2022. Patrick Pleul (AP)

Musk has criticized the shipment of weapons to Ukraine and has called on kyiv to cede part of its territory to Russia to achieve peace. The businessman has also been criticized for joking with Russian leaders known for their attacks on Ukrainians, such as former President Dmitri Medvedev.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.