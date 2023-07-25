Elon Musk dethrone Bernard Arnault and regains the title of the richest person in the world, according to Forbes. The Tesla chief executive and SpaceX founder achieved this milestone after a rebound in the value of his electric vehicle company’s shares.

At 1:00 p.m. local time, Tesla shares rose nearly 2.5%recovering from a dip last week after business results.

The net worth of Musk It increased in 4.1 billion dollars in a single day, reaching 240.700 million dollars. This increase represents more than 1.75% growth in its fortune.

Meanwhile, bernard arnaultthe chairman and chief executive of LVMH, suffered a 1% drop in his net worth, equivalent to a loss of $4.4 billion, due to the decline in the value of the shares of his luxury conglomerate that includes brands such as Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior and Tiffany.

strangely today Musk also grabs headlines for changing the iconic blue bird logo from Twitter -a social network that it acquired for $44 billion last year- by an “X”. Although this fact has not had a direct impact on his fortune, he continues to keep him in the spotlight.

Since Arnault dethroned Musk as the richest man in the world last December, the technology mogul has regained the title on a few occasions, although always for short periods of time.

It should be mentioned that both millionaires met last month for lunch at a luxurious Paris hotel, thus marking a meeting between two of the most influential figures in today’s business world.

Third place in the list of richest people in the world remains in the hands of the founder of Amazon, Jeff Bezoswhose fortune remains at 151.900 million dollars.

Muskwith his focus on technology and clean energy, continues to be a figure of global interest, while Arnault, more reserved and associated with luxury, remains a leading figure in the world of high-end fashion and lifestyle.

With information from EFE