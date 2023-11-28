The tycoon Elon Musk was received this Monday in Israel by Benjamin Netanyahu with treatment comparable to that of a head of State or Government. The businessman returned the visit to the Israeli prime minister, with whom he was in California in September. Musk has traveled to wash his image: important advertisers have fled his social network X after the tycoon supported an anti-Semitic message. But in exchange for the certificate of good conduct, he hands over control of his Starlink communications network in Gaza to the Israeli Government. The way in which Musk rubs shoulders with world leaders is the best example of the position of power that big technology has achieved in global geopolitics, especially since the war in Ukraine. The intersection between strategic and business interests raises some concerns.

“The geopolitical role of technology companies is obvious in the Ukraine war, which debunks the myth that platforms like Facebook, Google and YouTube are neutral actors,” says Audrey Kurth Cronin, professor of Security at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. in an article published by the Kissinger Center for Global Affairs. Microsoft has protected Ukraine from cyberattacks and Google has removed some images of Ukraine from its maps, but it has undoubtedly been the Starlink satellite network, Musk’s company integrated into SpaceX, that has had a more decisive and, at times, controversial role in maintaining connectivity to the internet in Ukraine.

Commercial interests and geopolitics have historically gone hand in hand, and wars for economic reasons have their roots in ancient times. The fight for resources and territory is prior to religious, cultural or ideological conflicts. Nor is the influence of companies on the foreign policy of powers or business and economic diplomacy new. In the current situation there are, however, novelties of form and substance.

Instead of behind-the-scenes movements, Musk frequently tweets his ideas and occurrences without a filter. But there is also a difference of substance: in the past, giants like the Dutch East India Company, which monopolized trade routes in the 17th and 18th centuries and whose market value in real terms would be higher than even that of Big Tech, were supervised by their governments, which exercised a certain degree of supervision, explains Kurt Cronin. “Today it is not like that. The autonomy of today’s big tech companies makes them unusual, and many companies are innovating faster than government bureaucracies can manage,” she notes.

Space is just one example of that innovation. SpaceX (owned by Musk) and Blue Origin (controlled by Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon) are at the forefront and the US Government subcontracts them to return to the Moon. Bezos plans a satellite network that competes with that of Starlink, but when the war in Ukraine began, the only one capable of guaranteeing connectivity in the territory was Musk: “The Starlink service is already active in Ukraine. “More terminals on the way,” the tycoon tweeted on February 26, 2022 in response to a senior official in the kyiv Government.

This aid to Ukraine has gone parallel to a rise in disinformation and Russian propaganda through its social network The prominence acquired with Starlink gave the tycoon wings to launch his own proposals. In October 2022, he published on Twitter his peace plan for the conflict, which included holding consultations in the territories occupied by Russia and the transfer of Crimea to Moscow.

Musk rejected a request last year for his Starlink satellites to facilitate a Ukrainian attack on Russia’s Black Sea military fleet. “If he had accepted his request, SpaceX would be explicitly complicit in a major act of war and an escalation of the conflict,” the magnate explained when the story broke. His biographer, Walter Isaacson, assured EL PAÍS in September that as a result of that incident, Musk “realized that he should not have so much power.”

Days after meeting Netanyahu, Musk met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in New York to discuss the possible opening of a Tesla factory. This month, he participated in a meeting in San Francisco with Chinese President Xi Jinping, which was also attended by Apple boss Tim Cook. Some of these meetings are part of traditional business diplomacy, which deals with investments, legal certainty and new markets. China is vital for Apple and Tesla. The question is what happens if the business interests of technology companies intersect with Washington’s diplomatic priorities. Would Musk confront Beijing by giving Internet access via Starlink to Taiwan in the event of a conflict?

At the moment, in Israel Musk has reached an agreement with the Government to not allow access to its system without permission from the Ministry of Communications. His head, Shlomo Karhi, congratulated him for this: “This understanding is vital for all those who want a better world, free of evil and free of anti-Semitism, for the sake of our children,” he wrote on the social network owned by the Magnate. As the owner of , to head its Global Affairs and Communications office, when the Cambridge Analytica scandal exploded.

The United States has limited Chinese access to high-power American microprocessors, but the new diplomatic-technological front is artificial intelligence, where companies are ahead of governments. The head of OpenAI (fired and replaced in just five days) has traveled the world as an ambassador of the new technology. He has been in England this month with the British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, whom he already saw on a previous tour in May that had a stop at the Moncloa palace, where he met with the President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez.

Altman had attended shortly before with the CEOs of Alphabet, Sundar Pichai; Microsoft, Satya Nadella, and Anthropic, Dario Amodei, to the White House for a meeting with the Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, which the President, Joe Biden, also attended. A month ago, Biden dusted off an old law from the time of the Korean War (1950-1953) to approve a decree that forces technology companies to notify the United States Government of any advance that poses a “serious risk to national security.” .

