The tycoon Elon Musk has decided to reactivate the account of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on his social network this Sunday. Twitter suspended her in 2018 after her insistent hoaxes and misinformation, which led to multimillion-dollar sentences for defamation. Musk initially promised to keep him out, but has finally decided to reinstate him. Jones tweeted this Sunday announcing a two-hour interview with Elon Musk on X, the new name of the network in which the hoax propagator has 1.2 million followers.

Twitter decided to permanently suspend Jones' account in 2018 for violating the company's “abusive behavior policy.” The decision followed a defamation lawsuit against Jones for spreading the hoax that the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, the tragedy that claimed the lives of 20 children and six educators, was a deception.

Jones falsely maintained over and over again that the shooting never really happened, but was instead staged to achieve stricter gun regulation. The founder of Infowars, who has spread other conspiracy theories, was sentenced to pay multimillion-dollar compensation to the parents of the victims, who suffered cases of threats and harassment from those who believed them to be fakes, following Jones. He was sentenced to pay nearly $1.5 billion. Jones has appealed the sentences, claiming that he did not receive a fair trial and that his speech was protected by the First Amendment, which enshrines freedom of expression. Musk's decision to reinstate Jones comes just in the week of the anniversary of the shooting.

The billionaire had already hinted that he planned to be reinstated on Thursday, when he announced a vote to wrap up his decision. “Given that this platform aspires to be the global town square, permanent bans should be extremely rare,” he wrote, implying that if he spread hoaxes again, the users themselves would correct him. 70% of the minimum part of X users who have voted They have spoken out in favor of reactivating Alex Jones' account.

Advertisers have fled Twitter for fear that their ads will appear next to messages of hate or misinformation, once Musk has removed the content moderation policies that were limiting them. Musk himself has spread hoaxes and conspiracy theories. He spread false news about the attack on Paul Pelosi, Nancy Pelosi's husband.

More recently, he sparked outrage with his own tweets by replying to a message from a user who accused Jews of hating white people and professing indifference to anti-Semitism. The message subscribed to the replacement conspiracy theory, according to which Jews are supporting “hordes of minorities” who are “flooding” the country to replace whites. That conspiracy theory was the same one that motivated the deadly shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in 2018. “You have spoken the honest truth,” Musk tweeted.

Two weeks ago, at a conference in New York, he apologized if that message had encouraged anti-Semitism: “I'm very sorry,” he said. “In hindsight, I shouldn't have responded to that particular message,” he added. But at that same event he confronted the advertisers who had decided to flee the toxic content on their social network. “Is someone going to try to blackmail me with advertising? Blackmail me with money? Fuck you! Fuck you! Is it clear?,” he said. Among the companies that have recently canceled or suspended advertising on the social network are IBM, Apple, Disney, Sony, Warner, Paramount and Lionsgate.

After purchasing Twitter last year, Musk said he was granting an “amnesty” to suspended accounts. He first reinstated comedian Kathie Griffin, writer Jordan Peterson and the conservative satirical publication The Babylon Bee. Then, after another vote, to former President Donald Trump; Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, after two suspensions for anti-Semitic posts last year; and Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, who was expelled from the social network for violating its misinformation policies regarding covid.

He made those decisions personally even though he had previously said, to reassure advertisers, that he would wait for the opinion of an advisory board before making any relevant decisions on changes to the content moderation policy. “Before the council meets, no major decisions will be made about the contents or accounts will be reset,” she said. Then he changed his mind.

On the other hand, contrary to its self-proclaimed absolutism of freedom of expression, it not only bows to the censorship demands of authoritarian governments, but has also decided to silence critical or annoying voices. He has suspended, for example, the account of software developer Travis Brown, a tracking account for your private plane, or that of Aaron Greenspan, founder of public and legal records database PlainSitecritic of Musk and Tesla.

You can follow EL PAÍS Technology in Facebook and x or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.