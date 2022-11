Donald Trump, former President of the United States 🇧🇷 Photo: EFE/EPA/DAVID MAXWELL

Billionaire Elon Musk, the new owner of Twitter, reactivated on Saturday (19) the profile of former US President Donald Trump on the social network.

“The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated,” posted Musk when announcing the result of the poll, in which 51.8% of users responded that they would agree with Trump’s return. “Voice of the people, voice of God”, he added.

Trump was banned from Twitter in January 2021 after encouraging his supporters to invade the Capitol, seat of the US Congress. With nearly 90 million followers, his tweets often moved markets, set the news and influenced the agenda in Washington. Facebook and YouTube also banned Trump.

The former president announced this month that he will seek to run for president on the Republican side in 2024, with the aim of becoming the second president elected to two non-consecutive terms.