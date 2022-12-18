Musk wrote next to the video: “A great bone for Argentina,” and attached the tweet to the Argentine flag.

The video was filmed from the camera of Musk’s phone, who was sitting in the stands of Lusail Stadium in Qatar, where the final match between Argentina and France is taking place.

Argentina’s first goal came from a penalty kick in the 23rd minute of the match, after Angel Di Maria was hampered in the penalty area.

Within minutes, the video garnered more than two million views, nearly 8,000 comments, and was republished by more than 21,000 tweets.