Billionaire Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk brought to mind a failed Microsoft product by posting on Twitter – and then deleting – a cartoon that pokes fun at Bill Gates and links him to a conspiracy theory about the coronavirus.

The vignette made Gates appear as an evil being who would be behind the pandemic, as many conspiranoids maintain. The goal would be control our minds through the vaccine to relaunch Zune.

In 2012 the computer giant assumed one of its biggest failures by permanently discontinuing the Zune product line, a portable MP3 player that was a sales and acceptance disaster.

In the plan of the evil Gates of the cartoon there are five phases: fear with the virus, control information and censorship, confinement and social distance, mandatory vaccination and finally, the relaunch of Zune.

The post deleted by Musk. (Photo: Twitter)

Elon Musk uploaded the drawing next to the text: “You will soon feel a strange desire for the Zune …”.

Although it was a joke that probably criticizes conspiracy theories more than Gates, some got it wrong and Musk ended up deleting the tweet within hours.

Gates has come under fire from several proponents of coronavirus conspiracy theories since last year, including one that claimed, without proof, that he intended to use vaccines to implant microchips in people.

Musk has spoken out in the past as a strong advocate for vaccines. “To be clear, I support vaccines in general and covid vaccines specifically. The science is unequivocal. In very rare cases, there is an allergic reaction, but this is easily fixed with an EpiPen, “the Tesla CEO wrote this April.

Photo: Gates is the target of hundreds of conspiracy theories. (Photo: Reuters)

However, Musk has more than once played down the severity of the virus and harshly criticized the lockdowns.

Last year, in an interview on CNBC, Gates spoke about Musk and the pandemic. “Elon’s positioning is to maintain a high level of outrageous comments,” he said.

“He is not very involved in vaccines. Makes a great electric car. And their rockets work fine. So you are allowed to say these things. Hope you don’t get too confusing the areas you are not involved in”.

The tycoon, always controversial. (Photo: Reuters)

In 2015, Bill Gates took the stage at a TED conference in Vancouver to issue a dire warning: “If something kills more than 10 million people in the next few decades, it is likely to be a highly infectious virus rather than a war.” he told the audience.

His prophetic words gained some media coverage at the time., even from the BBC, but in much of the world they were not heard.

But now, the video of this talk has been viewed over a million times, and many people are more interested in the reasons behind that speech than the talk itself.

