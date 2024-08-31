The American tycoon and owner of the social platform X, Elon Musk, has revolted this Saturday against the decision of the Brazilian judge Alexandre de Moraes to suspend the network due to the “repeated non-compliance with court orders”. The Brazilian telecommunications regulator, Anatel, has required Internet service providers to suspend user access and, as of midnight last night, the main operators have begun to do so. The reaction comes after the American businessman has refused to block six user profiles from the Bolsonarist orbit with the argument that the judge is “a dictator” who intends to censor them. This morning he has threatened to begin tomorrow to publish “a long list of crimes” by the judge, whom he accuses of violating the laws of his country with his ruling.

While De Moraes maintains that he ordered the closure because there is “an imminent risk” that “extremist groups and digital militias will continue and expand the exploitation of X Brasil with the mass dissemination of Nazi, racist, fascist, hateful and anti-democratic speeches,” Musk accuses the judge of breaking Brazilian laws. The tycoon has assured that he will begin publishing, starting this Sunday, the “long list of crimes” committed by the magistrate, accompanied by a list of “the Brazilian laws that he has broken” with his ruling.

“He clearly doesn’t have to follow the laws of the United States, but he should follow the laws of his own country,” Musk said on his social media account, where he accused the judge of being “a dictator and a fraud.”

“The people of Brazil will know about your crimes. No matter how hard you try to prevent it,” added the tycoon, who describes X as “the most used news source in Brazil and the one that people want.”

Almost two weeks ago, the tycoon announced the “immediate” closure of the company’s subsidiary in Brazil due to the “censorship orders” issued by De Moraes, whom he called “a disgrace to Brazilian justice.”

The judge, for his part, justifies the decision to block X in that certain accounts of “digital militias” under investigation are spreading fake news. He already tried to do so during the Government of Jair Bolsonaro (2019-2022), but these orders were not complied with. Musk is being investigated for the alleged commission of the crimes of obstruction of justice, criminal organization and incitement to crime, according to a statement.

