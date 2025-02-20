NASA has planned exorbitant the International Space Station (EEI) until 2030, but its strategy could be modified abruptly. Elon Musk, owner of Spacex and one of the trusted advisors of the president of the United States, announced that he recommends advancing the retirement of the special station in the next two years. With this, NASA can focus on more ambitious plans such as the beginning of space exploration to other planets.

“It’s time to start preparations to exorbit the EEI. He has fulfilled his purpose. The incremental utility is very small. Let’s go to Mars ”, Musk wrote In his X account, the social network of which he also owns. The billionaire stressed that the decision must be made by President Donald Trump, but suggests that the process starts as soon as possible. “I recommend two years from now on,” he added.

The plan to remove the station that orbits the earth has been on the NASA slope desk for years. It consists of using a “space towing” to push the structure of 400 tons and put it on a collision route to the Nemo point, the most remote site of any firm land on the planet. It is a high seas portion in the Pacific Ocean where the remains of at least 260 spacecraft rest.

Thus looks a northern light visit from the International Space Station Astronaut Don Pettit, aboard the International Space Station, shared his view in his passage through a northern dawn.

Spacex is partially responsible for retirement to occur without setbacks. NASA granted an award contract with value of 843 million dollars to the Musk company to develop the US tugboat. In July 2024, Spacex shared some details of its vehicle design. His prototype consists of a ferry with six times more propellente than his ship ‘dragon’ and four times more powerful.

NASA must still choose between its transport suppliers list to determine who will send to the vehicle. Their scientists will also have to perform the maneuvers on the Musk ship. The entrepreneur’s proposal, in X, assumes that his tugboat must be ready in approximately one year.

The International Space Station has been in orbit for more than 25 years. About 270 astronauts of different nationalities have worked in their compartments. Until 2024, 71 expeditions have been carried out and 3,300 experiments have been carried out in microgravity conditions. The failures, both in their infrastructure and in their equipment, begin to accumulate. The most recent was the water filtration in the space costumes of the crew before a space walk. The two astronauts stranded in the EEI since June 2024 is also an issue that has become a politician.

The United States Space Agency is going through important changes, both directors and visions. Currently, NASA is waiting for its new administrator. Donald Trump proposed to Jared Isaacman, entrepreneur and astronaut. If it is accepted, it will relieve Bill Nelson and establish new priorities to occupy the budget.

Mars and the development of the space economy are the objectives of both Musk and Isaacman. “In NASA, we will passionately pursue these possibilities and mark the beginning of an era in which humanity becomes a true spatial civilization,” said the founder of the Shift4 Payments company when the news of its nomination was spread.