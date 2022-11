Elon Musk, a South African billionaire based in the United States, paid $44 billion for Twitter. | Photo: Bigstock / sergei_elagin

In response to a demonstration by journalist Fernanda Salles on Twitter, the new owner of the social network Elon Musk promised he will look into the case of Brazilians who had their accounts banned in Brazil by court orders from the Superior Electoral Court and the Federal Supreme Court.

Fernanda made a list of people and organizations that had their manifestation restricted, among them the judge Ludmila Lins Grilo and the recently elected deputy Nikolas Ferreira. It is no longer possible to view the content of these accounts in Brazil, but it is possible to access them via virtual private network (VPN) services that simulate access from other countries. The practice of using VPN to circumvent censorship is common in dictatorial countries like China.

In response to the journalist, user Josiano Padovani mentioned Elon Musk with a message in English that said that “his company has been imposing draconian ideological censorship on the Brazilian people’s right to freedom of expression.” Josiano made an appeal: “We think you bought Twitter for exactly that reason. Stand up to censorship now!”

The mention caught Elon’s attention, who asked which reproach Josiano was referring to. The businessman and journalist Paulo Figueiredo Filho replied: “Of course, Twitter needs to obey the decisions of Brazilian ‘courts’. But the company went too far, spontaneously imposing its own censorship, even stricter than that of our defective courts. Your moderators are currently being more dictatorial than our own courts!”

“I’ll look into the matter,” replied Elon Musk, who has managed Twitter privately for a little over a week after acquiring the social network for US$44 billion (R$221 billion). On Friday (4), about 150 Brazilians were fired on Twitter because of the billionaire’s decision to reduce the workforce by half.