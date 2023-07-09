Elon Musk promises for the umpteenth time that the real Full Self Driving will be introduced before the end of the year.

Last week we wrote a nice ode to Tesla. Contrary to what is often thrown at us, we have great respect for what Tesla has achieved. At the same time, however, we are also skeptical about the promises of Elon Musk and the product finish of a chip tray. Those two things can coexist perfectly well, although that doesn’t really want to happen with Elongelists and notorious haters.

This post again falls into the skeptical category. Elon Musk has promised that Full Self Driving, as in Level 4 or Level 5 autonomous driving, will arrive this year. Problem is, Elon has been making this promise since at least 2019. At the time, he said there would be at least a million robo-taxis on the road by the end of that year.

The new statements are a bit more nuanced. Musk does learn (a little) from his previous mistakes. He talks about his own ‘speculation’ and thus keeps some beatings to the arm. Musk’s own words at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai are as follows:

In terms of where Tesla is at this stage, I think we are very close to achieving full self-driving without human supervision…This is only speculation, but I think we’ll achieve full self-driving, maybe what you would call four or five, I think later this year. Elon Musk, has become a little more cautious

Just for the refresher: Level 4 autonomous driving according to the SAE standard means that the car is in fact always driving itself, except in conditions where the systems are not working. Extreme weather, for example. Level 5 autonomous is the holy grail of autonomous, where the driver never has to do anything.

Tesla itself describes the current level of Full Self Driving as ‘Level 2’. In that sense, it is being overtaken by Mercedes, which is aiming for Level 3 next year with the new S-Class and EQS. Elon and Tesla must therefore also work to remain the technological leader. Whose deed.

