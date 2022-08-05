At Tesla’s annual meeting with shareholders, CEO Elon Musk spoke of a recession in the near future in the United States. “Making macroeconomic forecasts is always wrong, but my idea is that we have passed the peak of inflation and that we will have a recession,” said the richest man in the world. “These are just guesses, pure speculation. But I think there will be a mild recession for 18 months, more or less.” Musk also said that Tesla product prices will drop in the coming months due to falling inflation. Economists have been warning of an impending recession in the US for months, and in the last year almost all the largest companies have made more or less significant cuts in staff. Tesla has cut 10 percent of administrative staff and rival Ford is preparing to lay off 8,000 people, according to Bloomberg. The organization capable of declaring when the country actually enters a recession, the National Bureau of Economic Research, has not yet spoken about it.