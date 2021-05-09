The founder of SpaceX and the head of Tesla Elon Musk predicted the Dogecoin cryptocurrency to “take over the world.” He spoke about this on the air of the program Saturday Night Live, reports RIA News…

According to Musk, it all started as a joke based on an Internet meme, but now it is a reality. He also noted that cryptocurrency has become an unstoppable financial instrument that will take over the world.

At the same time, during Musk’s speech at the show, the price of cryptocurrency on the market fell. An hour after its start, the cost dropped to 48 cents. Before the transfer began, Dogecoin was worth 66 cents. It is noted that the expectations of cryptocurrency fans that Musk’s speech on the program would significantly increase its value did not come true.

Earlier it was reported that the Dogecoin cryptocurrency, created in 2013 and mentioned in a comic tweet by Elon Musk, became the best investment in the past six months, having experienced a 26 thousand percent increase in the rate. The rise of the cryptocurrency, named after the popular meme Shiba Inu dog, has far outstripped other potential investment opportunities.

In April, Dogecoin was mentioned in two tweets from Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk. First, he called it “the people’s cryptocurrency”, and then compared the logo with the famous painting “A dog barks at the moon”. Both messages triggered a rise in the Dogecoin price.