American businessman Elon Musk expressed the opinion that Ukraine could lose even more territories, and the country risks losing access to the Black Sea. He wrote about this on March 30 on his page on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

“It was a tragic loss of life for Ukraine to attack a larger army while Ukraine lacked armor or air superiority! Any fool could have predicted this,” he said.

Musk also clarified that a year ago he advised the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) to switch to a defensive position, to “fortify themselves,” even if this is difficult in a territory without natural barriers.

However, now the entrepreneur noted that Russia will continue its offensive “until it hits the Dnieper.” According to him, if the conflict continues for some time, Odessa will also be taken.

“If the conflict lasts long enough, Odessa will fall. In my opinion, the question of whether Ukraine will lose all access to the Black Sea or not remains open. I recommend that this be resolved through negotiations before this happens,” he concluded.

Earlier, on March 27, the Business Insider portal wrote that Ukraine could lose even more territories and military personnel if Washington does not resume providing assistance to Kyiv.

On March 22, the Russian permanent representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, said that Ukraine was inevitably moving towards military defeat in the conflict, despite the financial and political assistance provided to it by the West. He pointed out that the Kiev regime cannot resist the successful advance of the Russian army.

On March 14, University of Chicago professor John Mearsheimer expressed the opinion that Kyiv is in danger of losing even more territories, and there is no talk of victory at all. He also emphasized that the acute shortage of weapons and troops cannot be solved even with large-scale monetary assistance from the United States.

Meanwhile, the director of the Kyiv Institute of Global Strategies, Vadim Karasev, indicated that the loss of Odessa would mean the final defeat of the Kyiv regime.

On January 8, the head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Denis Pushilin, said that the mistake with Odessa and Nikolaev belonging to Ukraine must be corrected: these are Russian cities that must be liberated.

Before this, on December 14, Russian President Vladimir Putin called Odessa a Russian city. He emphasized that the entire southeast of Ukraine has always been pro-Russian, calling it historical Russian territories.

At the end of August, US political commentator and radio host Scott Horton noted that Ukraine could lose Odessa and Kharkov by continuing to refuse negotiations. In his opinion, the conflict could have been avoided if the West had not forced Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to start hostilities.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

