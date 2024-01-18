For the billionaire owner of Tesla and former Twitter, the Argentine president gave a “good explanation about what makes countries more or less prosperous”

The owner of X (former Twitter), Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk, praised the speech by the president of Argentina, Javier Milei, at the 54th World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

“Good explanation of what makes countries more or less prosperous”, said the billionaire in Publication on X this Thursday (January 18, 2024).

Milei spoke in Davos on Wednesday (17 January). In her statements, she said that free trade capitalism as an economic system is the “single tool” that the world has “to end hunger, poverty and misery”.

The Argentine leader also defended economic freedom and criticized the concept of social justice. He said the left “attacks capitalism” when talking about “questions of morality” and defining the global economic system as unfair.

“They say capitalism is bad because it is individualistic and collectivism is good because it is altruistic -but, Of course, with other people’s money.”criticized.

Regarding the concept of social justice, Milei said that the problem lies in the fact that the principle “is not fair” nor does it contribute to general well-being, in his assessment.

“Quite the contrary, it is an intrinsically unfair idea because it is violent. It is an injustice because the State is financed through taxes and taxes are collected coercively. Or can anyone here say they pay voluntarily? [Isso] means that the State is financed through coercion. The greater the tax burden, the greater the coercion and the less freedom.”he stated.

Watch the full speech, in Spanish (24min39s):