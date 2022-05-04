BENGALURU, India (Reuters) – Elon Musk plans to make Twitter a public company within three years of buying the social network, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing sources close to the matter.

Musk has told potential investors that he plans to organize an initial public offering (IPO) process for Twitter, according to the newspaper.

+ Musk says US Twitter users are “niche”, but will expand the app’s audience

Representatives for Twitter had no comment and Musk could not be reached.

Reuters reported earlier this week that Musk is in talks with major investment firms and wealthy individuals about getting more funding for the $44 billion takeover of Twitter, tying less of his own equity into the deal.

(By Ankur Banerjee and Tiyashi Datta)

The post Elon Musk Plans to Take Twitter Back Public Later, Says WSJ appeared first on ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

#Elon #Musk #plans #Twitter #public #WSJ