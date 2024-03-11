From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 03/11/2024 – 14:39

Elon Musk would be planning a new foray into X (formerly Twitter), it is a video platform to compete with YouTube.

The businessman plans to launch an application this week for Amazon and Samsung smart TVs. It would be identical to the YouTube app. The information came from a source who reported to the Fortune website.

+ Former Twitter executives sue Musk

According to the report, Musk's goal is to encourage users to watch “long videos on a larger screen”.

The initiative would build on a plan first revealed in July, designed to make X more attractive to online influencers and advertisers.

In addition to YouTube, the owner of X would be willing to compete with other services, such as live streaming platform Twitch, encrypted messaging app Signal and social media forum Reddit.