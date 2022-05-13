An image shows the profile of billionaire Elon Musk on Twitter. DADO RUVIC (REUTERS)

The sudden rectifications and changes of opinion that are known to him make the act of doing business with Elon Musk a complex task. And even more so in the case of a multi-million dollar purchase like that of Twitter, an operation valued at 44,000 million dollars (about 42,400 million euros at current exchange rates). The American company is checking it out first hand. The richest man in the world has sowed chaos in the market this Friday by announcing that he is freezing the deal for the acquisition of the technology company, and then stating that he remains “committed” to the operation.

“Twitter deal temporarily suspended pending details supporting calculation that fake/spam they really represent less than 5% of users”, the tycoon has written in a message published on the same social network that he claims to own.

The market reaction to those words has been immediate. Shares of Twitter plummeted around 25% before the session opened, to less than $35, well below the $54.20 per share offered by the owner of Tesla and Paypal. But then they have regained ground, especially after Musk, in that game of cat and mouse so frequent in him, has launched a new tweet in which he says that he is “still committed to the purchase”. All in all, shares have fallen 11% at the opening of the session, the biggest decline since October last year.

Musk has hinted that the excuse for putting his offer on hold is that he doesn’t trust the real network to have less than 5% active fake profiles or accounts. That figure was reported by the company to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. last Monday, May 2. In his tweet, the businessman has linked the information from Reuters that reported that communication.

In that document, Twitter already recognized that this 5% was the result of a calculation based on samples, and added: “Our estimate of false accounts or spam may not accurately represent the actual number of such accounts and the actual number of fake accounts or spam It could be higher than what we have estimated.” Musk was well aware of the existence of these accounts, and in his public statements he stated that one of his plans was to take them down.

The purchase was already considered almost certain. The tycoon often referred to his plans to overhaul the way the company works, including re-allowing former US President Donald Trump access to the social network. That, many days after the announcement of the false accounts that he now uses as an excuse.

The market, however, did not fully trust Musk and the shares were already trading clearly below the offer price before Friday’s announcement. They were at $45 per title, when the businessman’s offer was 20% higher. If finally the false accounts are an obstacle for it, the valuations would have to be adjusted.

The now widened spread is a clear reflection that the doubts about the operation going ahead are enormous. Investors believe that the offer of $54.20 will not come true. Musk launched his takeover bid shortly before a crash in the shares of technology companies and the Nasdaq began, which Twitter has escaped in part thanks to the offer, which has probably been above what it would be necessary to pay now to take over the company.

the price of breaking

It would be enough for the tycoon to pay 1,000 million dollars to break the Twitter purchase agreement. That’s less than the company is estimated to have depreciated in the market. In addition, buying the social network has led Musk to commit the investment in Tesla, which makes him the richest man in the world. He has had to sell more than 8,000 million dollars in shares and to provide more titles as collateral. The automaker’s share price has fallen sharply on the stock market since Musk embarked on the adventure of buying Twitter, and this Friday it revered strongly given the possibility of aborting the operation. Breaking the agreement can be a good deal despite those 1,000 million dollars. The richest man in the world could even try not to pay that figure by claiming that he had been cheated.

Analysts also speculate that Musk could use the argument that not all the users that Twitter presumes in its figures are actually active and real accounts to try to lower the price to pay. That exit would perhaps leave him in a better place than a pure withdrawal, after having signed the financing and brought multiple partners into the operation.

Given the high amount of investment to buy Twitter – even for the richest man in the world, 44,000 million is a substantial amount – Musk does not intend to carry out the purchase alone, so his final decision may affect other fortunes. . The businessman communicated a few days ago to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC, for its acronym in English) of the United States a list of 19 investors who will participate in the purchase with him. In it are from tycoons such as Larry Ellison to classics from the world of institutional investment, including the sovereign wealth fund of Qatar, the Saudi prince Al Waleed Bin Talal or the cryptocurrency platform Binance.

The company is concerned about the potential landing of Musk on Twitter. This same Thursday transcended the departure of some executives from the company’s leadership and the decision to temporarily paralyze hiring.

Musk’s quirky way of doing business has landed him in trouble with supervisors and regulators. On the day of he announced a possible Tesla share buyback that never existed, and he was fined for it. Now, he has landed on Twitter and presented his offer through messages on the social network. He has dispensed with the usual review processes in this type of operation. In addition, he is again in the focus of the supervisor, who is investigating whether he declared too late to take a significant stake in the company.