Billionaire argues that artificial intelligence tools should not be controlled by large companies

Billionaire Elon Musk announced on Sunday (March 17, 2024) the opening of the AI ​​(artificial intelligence) chatbot code Grok. Technology is a product of xAIa company founded by Musk in March 2023.

The tool is available to premium subscribers of X (ex-Twitter). It is designed to give users humorous and sarcastic responses. Different from ChatGPTfrom the OpenAIaccess to the tool is on the social network and there is no separate website or application.

Opening the code will allow the use of the tool by other companies or people who want to build technologies on top of the source code.

Musk argues that AI tools should not be controlled by large technology companies, such as Google and Microsoft. This position made the billionaire sue OpenAI.

The businessman's lawyers filed a lawsuit in the San Francisco Court, in the USA, on February 29. The lawsuit claims that ChatGPT creator and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman abandoned the company's mission to develop artificial intelligence for the benefit of humanity and not for profit.

According to Musk's lawyers, the internal design of GPT-4, an updated version of ChatGPT launched in March 2023, is confidential for “commercial reasons”.

OpenAI spoke out against the billionaire's allegations. Said the word “open” (open, in English) of its name means that, once developed, artificial intelligence will be democratic. On the other hand, he stated that he does not intend to share his methodologies.

According to the New York Timesthe open source of generative artificial intelligence – a tool capable of creating images and videos, in addition to providing text responses – is a topic of debate among developers in Silicon Valley, a region in the USA known for hosting technology startups.

Some engineers argue that technology codes must be protected, while others claim that transparency is more important than the possible harm from opening codes.