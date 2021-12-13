The American weekly Time Magazine has proclaimed Elon Musk as Person of the Year of the year 2021. The influential magazine announced this on Monday via a live stream on Youtube announced. The magazine called Tesla founder Musk a person with “exceptional influence on life on Earth, and potentially on extraterrestrial life as well.” This year, Musk’s space company SpaceX staged a tourist flight into space for the first time.

According to Time Magazine it is “hard to escape Elon Musk’s dominance,” both through his companies, but also through his Twitter behavior, in which he antagonizes people with “weird jokes”. Musk also exerts influence on the stock market or crypto investments with his tweets. Musk says he wants to make humanity a “multiplanetary species” with his company SpaceX. At the beginning of this year, according to the billionaire index of news agency Bloomberg, he surpassed Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos as the richest man in the world.

Time Magazine since 1926 has proclaimed a person, group, phenomenon, idea or machine to be Person of the Year. The winner has had the greatest impact on events of the year, both positively and negatively, according to the magazine. Previously, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill (1940 and 1949), Mark Zuckerberg (2010) and Greta Thunberg (2019) were named Time Person of the Year.

Last year chose Time Magazine Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to Person of the Year. Both had recently been elected president and vice president of the United States respectively. Then the magazine said in a statement that Biden and Harris were chosen “because they show the power of empathy is greater than division and because they share a vision of healing in a grieving world.”