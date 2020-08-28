The head of Tesla and SpaceX Elon Musk named the target of Yegor Kryuchkov, accused of cybercrime. The object of a cyberattack allegedly prepared by a Russian was a businessman’s enterprise for the production of electric vehicles in the state of Nevada. Musk wrote about this in his Twitter-account.

Teslarati portal published material, which says that the hackers’ plan was thwarted by the employee of the enterprise himself, who turned to the FBI. “Much obliged. It was a serious attack, “Musk commented on the post on the social network.

Earlier it became known about the detention of a 27-year-old Russian in the United States. He is accused of trying to bribe an employee of an American company to download malware. After that, he allegedly intended to download the organization’s database and then blackmail the management.

Kryuchkov entered the United States with a Russian passport and tourist visa. He promised to pay the employee one million dollars for help. After being contacted by the FBI, Kryuchkov left Reno, Nevada, for Los Angeles. He asked a friend to buy a plane ticket for him while trying to fly out of the country.