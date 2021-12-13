Billionaire Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX and CEO of Tesla, was chosen as personality of the year 2021 by American magazine Time, the publication said on Monday.

“‘Person of the Year’ recognizes influence, and few individuals have had more influence than Musk on life on Earth, and potentially on life off Earth as well,” said Time editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal. “In 2021, Musk emerged not only as the richest person in the world, but also as the richest example of a major change in our society.”

The magazine said he was chosen by the editors for his work with electric vehicles and space exploration, as well as his plans to take humanity to Mars, as well as his interest in cryptocurrencies.

“For creating solutions to an existential crisis, for embodying the possibilities and dangers of the age of technology titans, for driving the boldest and most disruptive transformations of society, Elon Musk is Time’s 2021 Personality of the Year,” said the magazine in your ad.

In 2021, Musk surpassed businessman Jeff Bezos to become the richest person in the world, with assets of around $188 billion.

Personality of the Year choice is a Time magazine tradition that began in 1927, still as “Man of the Year”. The publication always emphasizes that the nomination is not necessarily an endorsement of the chosen one, but rather an acknowledgment of their influence, whether positive or negative.

Today, the magazine recognizes not only individuals but groups or movements as well. Last year, US President Joe Biden and his vice president, Kamala Harris, were named “People of the Year 2020.”

Time expanded the selection categories in 2019. This year, singer Olivia Rodrigo was named Artist of the Year and Olympic gymnast Simone Biles received the title of Athlete of the Year. mRNA against Covid-19, specifically Katalin Kariko, Barney Graham, Kizzmekia Corbett and Drew Weissman.

Last week, the president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, was chosen “Person of the year 2021” in a poll on the Time magazine website, with around 24% of the more than 9 million votes cast.