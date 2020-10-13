The founder of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk, named German shawarma as one of his favorite dishes. This is reported by the Unilad edition.

In response to a Twitter question about the food he prefers to eat when traveling to Germany, Musk wrote: “Doner Kebab” (German name for shawarma – approx. “Lenta.ru”).

The billionaire added that the best shawarma he has tasted in his life used to be sold in front of the Tacheles art center in Berlin. “It’s a pity that it was demolished. It was amazing there. ” nostalgic he.

Annual sales of doner kebabs in Germany exceed 3.5 billion euros (317 billion rubles). Every day 600 tons of meat are used to make this dish.

In the Middle East and Turkey, a dish of meat fried on a vertically installed spit began to be served in the 19th century. The first seller of doner kebabs in Germany is considered to be the Turkish immigrant Kadir Nurman, who opened a stall in West Berlin in 1972.

In September, a gastroenterologist, nutritionist Nuria Dianova said that shawarma can replace a full meal. According to her, it has a balance of proteins, fats and carbohydrates.