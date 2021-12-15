American engineer, inventor, CEO of Tesla Inc, founder of SpaceX Elon Musk became the person of the year according to the Financial Times. This was reported on December 15 at website editions.

Musk has been chosen as the author of “a historic shift in the global auto industry towards electric vehicles.”

“For a long time, representatives of the automotive industry called me and Tesla fools and scammers,” Musk said in an interview with the publication.

According to him, opponents of his ideas argued that electric cars would not work, and if they were produced, no one would want to buy them.

Two days earlier, on December 13, Musk received similar acclaim from Time magazine. A photograph of the engineer was placed on the cover of the December issue, in which the publication traditionally announces the person of the year.

Musk thanked the magazine for the recognition of his work.

In 2020, the current President and Vice President of the United States, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, received such recognition from Time magazine.