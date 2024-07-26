A very harsh long-distance exchange between Elon Musk and his twenty-year-old daughter Vivian Wilson. The clash began with an interview in which the entrepreneur declared that he considers his son “dead” since he decided to undertake a path of transition to the female gender.

“My son is dead, he was killed by the Woke mentality virus,” Musk said, interviewed by Daily Wire., adding that he intends to “destroy the virus of the Woke mentality”.

Born male, the girl – who until 2022 was called Xavier – publicly declared upon turning 18 that she identifies as female and wants to change her name to Vivian Jenna.

Two years earlier, at 16, she had begun undergoing transgender medical treatment with her father’s approval. But Musk now claims he was tricked: “I was tricked into signing medical documents to approve any treatment she was receiving,” he said in the Daily Wire interview.

The Tesla and Space X founder says he was told at the time that his daughter could end her life if he refused to consent to treatment. In retrospect, Musk says he regrets giving the all-clear.

But Vivian denies her father’s reconstruction. Interviewed by NBC, the girl says she insisted “for months” before managing to convince him.

“But he said I had to meet him in person. At that point,” observes the daughter, “it was very clear that we both had a very distinct contempt for each other.”

Vivian says that once Musk received the medical forms to sign, he read them “at least twice,” once with her and once alone. “He wasn’t fooled at all. He knew all the side effects,” says the girl, who has long since severed all ties with her father, going so far as to disown his surname and opting for her mother’s, Wilson (her mother is Canadian writer Justin Wilson, to whom Musk was married from 2000 to 2008).

In an interview with NBC, the daughter of the man who, according to Forbes, is the richest man on the planet says she was hurt by the statements made by Musk.

“This time I am not willing to let those who want to lie about me, blatantly, to an audience of millions of people, have a go,” the daughter attacks, describing her father as a “cold, quick-tempered, careless and narcissistic” person and adding that he has been absent for a long time, leaving the care of the children to their mother and babysitters.

Vivian is one of six children Musk had with Justine Wilson (one of whom died prematurely). The entrepreneur has previously described his daughter as a “communist” and a “Marxist who hates rich people.”

The billionaire, according to his biographer Walter Isaacson, attributes the girl’s political positions to the “progressive school” she attended in Los Angeles but “also to Twitter, which at the time, according to him, had been infected by a similar mentality that suppressed right-wing and anti-establishment voices”.

