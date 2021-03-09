To the visionary, and sometimes eccentric, Elon Musk (49 years old), founder of Tesla and SpaceX, it seems that the Earth has outgrown and so have the rules that govern ordinary mortals. Geniuses are like this: they drive discoveries, they don’t stop at what others consider outrageous failures and they care little about what other people think of their lunatic ideas, although that sometimes even reflects on the bottom line. of the companies they run. All this has happened to Musk in his career as an entrepreneur, who has been described on numerous occasions as an intelligent person, a demanding and controlling boss and, according to many analysts, something excess of ego and with unrealistic objectives.

This Monday Musk shared a family photo on Twitter in which he appeared with his current partner, the singer and visual artist Grimes and the son they have had together and who will be one year old next year, X Æ A-Xii, whose name they are Parents explained: “the X stood for the unknown variable, the Æ refers to the elven spelling of Ai, which means“ love and / or artificial intelligence ”, and the rest refer to the“ precursor of the SR-17 (the favorite plane of the couple) because he has no weapons, no defenses, only speed. Excellent in battle, but not violent, ”said the mother.

The photograph is taken in Texas, the place where the businessman moved to live last December and from where he announced last week that he plans to create a city that he will call Starbase. He used Twitter, where he usually publishes brief messages in which he releases the most strange ideas and his strongest intentions. “Creating the city of Starbase, Texas. From there to Mars, and from there to the stars ”, you can read in the tweet. A statement that reflects, according to information published by the newspaper Houston Chronicle, his desire to change the name to Boca Chica Village – where his company SpaceX is developing and launching prototypes of its Starship spacecraft – and for this place to be the nucleus for the birth of a new city in South Texas.

An aspiration that has already been answered by Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino, who in a statement published by various local media has stated: “If SpaceX and Elon Musk wanted to follow that path, they must comply with all the incorporation statutes. of the state. The state of Cameron will process any petition adjusted in accordance with the law applicable to the case ”.

Elon Musk’s extravagances, which have sometimes cost his companies money on the stock market, do not seem at odds with the confidence that the market is ultimately placing in his projects. Neither the economic crisis caused by the pandemic nor the drastic decline in car sales seem to have stopped the businessman, who earlier this year placed at the top of the list of richest people in the world, ousting Jeff Bezos, director Amazon executive. His fortune is estimated at 195,000 million dollars (about 160,000 million euros) and last year alone the value of Tesla shares increased by more than 700%. Facts that sometimes surprise its competitors because the firm’s manufacturing units – 500,000 vehicles in 2020 – are still very far from those of other major rivals within the motor industry, without impeding the expectation generated by the vehicles of the electric car brand.

Creating the city of Starbase, Texas – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 2, 2021

Those are his most earthly plans, but Elon Musk already has his sights set on space, which is why he spends more time in Texas, where his space division, SpaceX, is and from where he works developing new rockets with the goal of reaching Mars and the stars. He also does it in a new project of which he is a promoter, Neuralink, an emerging that investigates how to link the human brain to the internet.