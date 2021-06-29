Among the eccentricities that billionaire Elon Musk practices, in recent days there was one that attracted a lot of attention: Despite having an estimated fortune of $ 160.6 million, the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla He decided to move into a prefab house of just 36 square meters.

In early 2021, Musk created a stir by announcing his plans to sell his entire real estate portfolio. Despite the general disbelief, the businessman went ahead with the plans and sold the bulk of his mansions. And for the moment, he resides in a studio apartment.

As confirmed in one of his tweets earlier this month, now he lives in Starbase, SpaceX’s test facility in Boca Chica, South Texas, in a small house with concrete walls covered in foam rubber. The size of the house is 6 by 6 square meters.

And although with his fortune he could have bought or rented a Texas mansion where he could settle in with all the comforts, he preferred to sacrifice luxury to show that austerity is not an exclusive condition of wage earners.

This is the entrance of the prefabricated houses.

“I’m trying to make it clear how serious I am about this. And it is not a matter of personal consumption. People attack me because I have all these possessions, all those houses. Very well, I won’t have them anymore ”, he assured in interviews with international media.

The businessman began to dispose of several properties with the aim of accumulating all possible resources to carry out your initiative to colonize Mars, a project that he leads through his aerospace company.

My primary home is literally a ~ $ 50k house in Boca Chica / Starbase that I rent from SpaceX. It’s kinda awesome though. Only house I own is the events house in the Bay Area. If I sold it, the house would see less use, unless bought by a big family, which might happen some day. – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 9, 2021

In May of last year, Musk had posted messages on Twitter in which he anticipated that he planned get rid of “almost all of your physical possessions”.

The process of selling Musk’s properties accelerated since 2020 when He came out of several of his high-value homes, including the one in Los Angeles’s upscale Bel-Air neighborhood.

According to him New York Daily News, Musk’s last property was sold for $ 37.5 million, while the real estate company Gullixson details that it is a mansion built around 1912 by a French count and that has a building of around 1,540 square meters and a land of more than 19 hectares.

This is Boxabl Casita



A Boxabl Casita costs 50 thousand dollars.

Your new home is actually a small towable prefabricated called Boxabl Casita. Its price is not so cheap either, since around $ 50,000.

This possibility had been hinted at by Boxabl herself. when in November 2020, he pointed out that the company had been chosen by the headquarters that SpaceX has in Boca Chica to deliver one of its units.



Boxabl’s home arrives in a truck and can be inhabited immediately.

La Casita can be made to live off the electricity grid or come prepared to connect to public services. Also depending on these details, the setup may include a variety of additional costs.

The only way out of the housing crisis, says the CEO of Casita, is “offering units that are more durable, more affordable and with shorter delivery dates.”



It is not clear if her partner Grimes and her son X Æ A-Xii live in the same house.

The walls, floor and ceiling are structurally laminated panels with a higher insulation and durability rating than anything else in the traditional home building market.

Home is hurricane, storm and flood resistant and rated 90% for snow. It’s cheap to maintain and can be made even cheaper by using solar panels, battery backup, and smart technology.

SL