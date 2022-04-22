Despite being embroiled in a billion-dollar dispute over the purchase of Twitter, billionaire Elon Musk still found time to use the platform to mock the loss of Twitter subscribers. Netflixreleased on Tuesday (19).

Taking advantage of a tweet that brought the information of the drop in shares of the streaming company after the announcement of the loss of subscribers for the first time in its history, the CEO of Tesla commented: “The virus of the progressive mind is making Netflix impossible to watch”.

+ Elon Musk says he secured $46.5 billion in funding to buy Twitter

The woke mind virus is making Netflix unwatchable — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 20, 2022

Even with the post garnering more than 302,000 likes and nearly 50,000 retweets, the richest man in the world continued to interact with netizens on the subject and even suggested: ‘Can they please just do science fiction/fantasy at least’ mostly’ about science fiction/fantasy?”

Musk had already taken a stand against some Netflix content, seen as exclusionary and endorsed the criticism received by the special “The Closer”, by comedian Dave Chappelle and pointed out by many as transphobic.

