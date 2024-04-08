In a recent interview about technology and the future, visionary entrepreneur Elon Musk has left many speechless with a bold prediction: artificial intelligence (AI) will soon surpass the smartest humans. During his speech, Musk highlighted the rapid and continuing advances in the field of artificial intelligence, noting that the learning capacity and processing speed of machines are rapidly surpassing human capabilities in a number of key areas.

Yes ok Musk recognized the potential benefits of artificial intelligence for society, it also warned about the risks associated with uncontrolled growth in this field. This has sparked intense debate among artificial intelligence experts, some of whom agree with his assessment, while others are more skeptical about how quickly AI could surpass human intelligence, and the businessman says that It will reach that level in 2025 or 2026 at the latest.

Regardless of the divergent opinions, it is clear that the prediction of Musk has prompted a wake-up call on the importance of carefully approaching the development and implementation of AI in the years ahead. In a world increasingly dominated by technology, the fate of humanity could depend on how we manage this powerful tool.