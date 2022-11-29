Since the arrival of Elon Musk as owner of Twitter, the platform has become a complete chaos, with people moving to other pages and with those who do not agree that the verified account is paid. And now a new controversy arises, given that the Musk mentions that Manzana is threatening to remove the app from the apps Store.

The news follows a tweet in which Musk said Manzana had mostly stopped advertising on the platform and a survey asking if Manzana You should publish all the censorship actions you have taken that affect your customers. The company did not provide any kind of response, but it seems that the withdrawal of the application could be the result.

Musk has criticized the app store’s fee for in-app purchases, calling it a hidden 30% internet tax. And the head of the app store Apple, Phil Schiller, removed his account from the page after the acquisition of Muska little before the removed Donald Trump He will return after his permanent ban.

Apple has also threatened to withhold Twitter from its App Store, but won’t tell us why — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2022

The phrase “retain the application” could mean something temporary regarding application updates from Twitter, so users should not worry about losing it on their devices. Still, it wouldn’t be such a surprise, given that many have turned against Musk.

Via: The Verge

Editor’s note: Since Twitter was taken over by Musk, everything has been in chaos, so it is possible that the Apple application will be removed soon. Although for now it is too early for us to draw conclusions.