On September 7th, Mario Nawfal, an influencer on X/Twitter, published on his social network profile that Elon Musk had deactivated the Starlink satellite communications network in the region where Ukrainian drones were on their way to bomb a fleet of the Russian Navy.

If the attack was successful, Musk feared that a possible counter-nuclear offensive by Russia could trigger a greater escalation of the conflict, which could become World War III.

In response to Nawfal, Musk himself, who acquired and ran Twitter since November last year, explained that Starlink had never been activated in Crimea and that, therefore, there was no deactivation from communications to drones:

“There was an emergency request from government authorities [da Ucrânia] to activate Starlink to Sevastopol. The obvious intention was to sink most of the Russian fleet anchored there. If I had agreed to their request, SpaceX would be explicitly complicit in a major act of war and escalation of conflict.”

Ukraine did not view Musk’s decisions favorably. Ukrainian presidential advisor Mikhail Podoliak said the action facilitated the murder of civilians and children.

“Sometimes a mistake is much more than a mistake. By not allowing, with Starlink interference, Ukrainian drones to destroy a part of the Russian military fleet, Elon Musk allowed that fleet to launch Kalibr missiles against Ukrainian cities,” he said Podoliak.

Misrepresentation and marketing

The information released by Nawfal was based on a report from the CNN network, also published on September 7th. In turn, the report was based on information from Musk’s new biography, released this Tuesday (12).

The book is authored by professor, journalist and author Walter Isaacson, who has reported on the lives of Leonardo Da Vinci, Steve Jobs and Albert Einstein, among others. The day after the first posts, Isaacson himself explained the case:

“To clarify the Starlink issue: the Ukrainians thought coverage was enabled up to Crimea, but it wasn’t. They asked Musk to enable it for the drone sub-attack on the Russian fleet. Musk didn’t allow this, because he thought, probably rightly, that it would cause a big war.”

However, Nawfal highlighted that the report and other interviews carried out on the topic on CNN and other major US newspapers distort the information in the biography. According to the influencer, the stories tell the incident as if Musk had deliberately ordered the suppression of Starlink coverage in Crimea, which, according to the book’s accounts and Musk’s testimonies, did not occur.

In video shared by Nawfal, one of the CNN presenters even questioned US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, about “Musk’s sabotage of a Ukrainian operation”. Blinken says he does not have accurate information about the case, but reiterates the importance of Starlink’s services for Ukraine.

In another CNN report, published on September 10, Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Main Directorate of Ukrainian Intelligence, states that Starlink systems did not work for a certain period of time near Crimea. “We realized immediately that there was simply no coverage there. That’s probably all I can say,” he said.

On Monday (11), in an interview with the author of the biography, the English newspaper Financial Times confirm the version of the shutdown of Starlink services in Crimea and states that both Musk and Isaacson are giving new tones to what happened.

Starlink’s arrival in Ukraine

In February 2022, a cyberattack attributed to Russia cut satellite systems operated by the high-speed communications company Viasat, which was used by the Ukrainian military.

With the start of the Russian invasion and Ukrainian troops and commanders without communication, Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine’s then Minister of Digital Transformation, posted a request for help to Musk. Within hours, the billionaire returned, saying that Starlink had been activated in the country. Days later, the system’s ground terminals arrived in Ukraine.

Starlink is a satellite internet technology developed by SpaceX, Musk’s rocket company. Currently, the total number of operational Starlink satellites in orbit exceeds 4,600 units, according to the website Space.com.

Practically every week, SpaceX sends rockets into space to put several satellites into orbit. They are smaller than conventional satellites and orbit at a lower altitude. Once activated, the satellites communicate with portable Starlink terminals on Earth, which transmit high-speed internet to practically every place on the planet.

In this way, Starlink terminals allowed Ukrainian forces to remain connected, even with the destruction of the country’s cell phone and Internet networks.

Budanov confirmed that Starlink satellites have proven effective on the front lines. “You can say whatever you want if [os sistemas Starlink] They are good or bad, but facts are facts. Absolutely all front lines are using it.”

The military further stated that “they have played and continue to play a significant role, because many systems use the antennas, use the Starlink systems themselves, for communications, for drone transmissions, especially in terms of a remote command post and so on. .”

For entertainment, not for war

Musk, however, questioned the use of the terminals in offensive operations against Russia. As reported in his biography, the billionaire stated that “Starlink was not made to get involved in wars. It was so people could watch Netflix and relax, go to school and do good, peaceful things, not drone strikes.”

Isaacson claims in his book that when Ukraine addressed the request for Starlink services to be turned on in Crimea, Musk spoke on the phone with Jake Sullivan, President Joe Biden’s national security adviser, General Mark Milley, head of Joint Chiefs of Staff of the US Armed Forces, and with the Russian ambassador to the US to address anxieties between Washington and Moscow.

The author further describes that, at the same time, Fedorov asked Musk to restore connectivity to underwater drones via text message. “I just want you – the person who is changing the world through technology – to know this,” said Fedorov, when recounting the artifacts’ capabilities.

The billionaire has also been accused of favoring Russia, which he denies, saying his responsibility would be significantly different if he had made a deliberate change to Starlink to thwart Ukraine.

“At no point did I or anyone at SpaceX promise coverage of Crimea. Furthermore, our terms of service clearly prohibit Starlink from offensive military actions since we are a civilian system, so they were again asking for something that was expressly prohibited.”

Musk also said that “both sides should agree to a truce. With each passing day, more young Ukrainians and Russians die to gain and lose small pieces of land, with almost unchanged borders. This is not worth your lives.”

Ukraine requests cost and Musk assessment

The Crimea episode occurred in 2022, but Musk and Starlink remain in the sights of Ukrainian and American authorities. According to a report published by the newspaper The New York Times, in March of this year, General Mark Milley spoke with General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, leader of the Ukrainian armed forces, about Starlink. The country wanted to guarantee access to the system and discuss ways to pay for the service.

In total, around 42,000 Starlink terminals are being used in Ukraine by armed forces, hospitals, companies and aid organizations. Due to blackouts caused by Russian attacks, even Ukrainian public bodies have already had to use Starlink to stay online.

Initially, fundraising from the Ukrainian community in Silicon Valley, as well as contracts with the US Agency for International Development and European governments and contributions pro bono of SpaceX facilitated the transfer of thousands of Starlink units to Ukraine, according to report from the magazine The New Yorker.

However, in September last year, SpaceX sent a letter to the Pentagon in which it said that the company was no longer in a position to “donate more terminals to Ukraine, or finance existing terminals for an indefinite period of time”.

In October, Musk stated that, until then, the costs of providing Starlink services to Ukraine totaled US$80 million [R$ 394 milhões, na cotação de 12 de setembro] and which would be much larger by the end of 2022.

Amid negotiations with the Pentagon, Musk even posted on his Twitter profile that he would cut Starlink services in Ukraine and, faced with a barrage of criticism, backed down.

“To hell with it. Even though Starlink is still losing money and other companies are receiving billions of dollars from taxpayers, we will continue funding the Ukrainian government for free.”

In June this year, the Pentagon and SpaceX reached an agreement on the supply of Starlink to Ukraine, according to which the US Department of Defense is responsible for the costs of the operation. Details of the agreement, however, were not revealed.

Sources question whether Musk’s actions were intended not to raise Russian sentiments against him, even with Starlink’s support for Ukraine. The strategy would not necessarily be to please Putin, but the Chinese. Musk maintains extensive relations with the Asian nation, including Tesla vehicle factories.

Musk has also been criticized for making jokes on his X/Twitter profile about Russian leaders. The Ukrainian presidential advisor criticized Musk’s attitude towards Ukraine and attributed it to “ignorance and a huge ego.”