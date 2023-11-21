Juan Joya Borja, also known as He Giggles, floods social networks again. Although, in reality, he never abandoned them: his laughter in an interview with Jesús Quintero is a classic meme in countries like the United States, France or Finland. The owner of

Musk uses the El Risitas meme to mock the situation at OpenAI, the developer of ChatGPT. While Joya Borja tells Quintero an anecdote about some paella pans from when she worked as a waiter in a restaurant, the subtitles of the video narrate in a humorous tone the surprise dismissal last Friday of the CEO of OpenAI, Sam Altman, and his subsequent signing by Microsoft, which went public on Monday. “We cannot allow the AGI [inteligencia artificial general, la que igualará o superará a la del ser humano] fall into the wrong hands,” reads the sign while El Risitas speaks in a serious tone. Dramatic pause, thud on the table: “And then Satya arrives.” [Nadella, consejero delegado de Microsoft] and capture the whole fucking company!” say the subtitles just before the comedian lets out the first of the video’s laughs.

The meme has gone around so much that a version of the video is even circulating in which, instead of listening to the original audio of the Canal Sur interview, an artificial intelligence tool has been used so that Joya Borja reads with her own voice and intonation. the posters written by Musk.

Joya Borja became known in 2000 on Jesús Quintero’s program. She soon forged expressions already fully integrated into Spanish pop culture, such as her “cuñaaaao!” or her iconic high-pitched laugh. She made her international leap in 2015, when someone decided to subtitle the famous interview with posters that laughed at the relaunch of the film saga. Spiderman just one year after the last delivery.

It didn’t take long for the experiment to be replicated, this time making Joya Borja look like an Apple engineer who was laughingly recounting the features of the latest laptop launched by the technology company that same 2015: “It doesn’t have USB ports, it has a mobile processor and it costs 1,299 Dollars”. He has also been an engineer at Nvidia or a whip for the German soccer team, among others.

The different versions of El Risitas’ videos accumulate millions of views on YouTube, which has made him an icon on the internet, to the point that his face is an emoticon on Twitch, and has led him to film television advertisements. In the Anglo-Saxon world it is known as Giggles (giggles) or spanish laughing man meme (the laughing Spaniard meme).

It also became an emblem for the French extreme right. Marine Le Pen’s National Front used the image of the Sevillian, popular among certain sectors of the Gallic youth, to try to attract the young vote. Apparently, the origin of his success in France can be attributed to some kids from Issou, on the outskirts of Paris, who found it funny how Jesus said (in reference to Quintero), which is pronounced in a similar way. The ball grew until his image became associated with the extreme right. It was also used to react mockingly to the opening of the YouTube channel of Florian Philippot, then vice-president of the National Front.

Given the impact of the latest reappearance of the meme on Musk’s behalf, Radio Television of Andalusia yesterday reminded the American tycoon that image rights must be paid if he decides to reproduce a broadcast from his network. “The cost of the license to use the images depends on the volume, type of production and its scope of dissemination. You get ‘to pay’ what does it mean? pay now“, the corporation posted in X.

Juan Joya Borja died at the age of 65 in Seville in 2021 after a few months admitted to the Hospital de la Caridad for the amputation of a leg. Jesús Quintero, the presenter who catapulted him to fame, died last year.

