I have arthritis (well controlled) and take pain relievers every day. I usually buy generic paracetamol, but many people still buy the Tylenol brand, even though it is much more expensive. Economists have long debated why people are willing to pay more for brand name products. Some point to ignorance: an influential study revealed that health professionals are more likely to buy generic painkillers than general citizens because they know they are just as effective as brand-name painkillers. Others suggest there might be a rational calculation: the quality of brands is more reliable, because their owners have a reputation to uphold. It doesn’t have to be one or the other; the story behind the top brand may depend on the product.

What is clear is that trade names that, for whatever reason, inspire customer loyalty have real value to the company that owns them and should not be changed lightly. What the hell do you think Elon Musk, owner of TAFKAT (the app formerly known as Twitter), is doing by rebranding the platform as X, with a new logo that many people, myself included, find problematic?

It is important to distinguish between modifying a corporate brand—changing the official name of a company—and changing the names of the company’s products. Google changed its name to Alphabet, presumably to convey to investors its aspiration to be more than just a search engine, but the search engine itself is still called Google. Philip Morris changed its name to Altria, presumably to lessen perceptions of its association with lung cancer, but its customers continue to smoke Marlboros.

Changing a product name is more problematic, because you risk losing customer loyalty, so it’s usually only done when there is a real problem with the current name. It was certainly a good idea to change the name of Bib-Label Lithiated Lemon-Lime Soda to 7UP. And it’s surprising that it took PepsiCo so long to realize that, in an America that has changed (for the better), the Aunt Jemima brand had to go. But, for lack of compelling reasons, sensible companies keep the trademarks that their customers continue to buy.

So what was wrong with Twitter as a brand? Nothing that I know of. It sounded likeable and a bit funny, and it suited the platform’s role as a place where people chat about various topics. The Twitter logo was fine, too: unmistakable, instantly recognizable, and without obvious negative connotations.

But Musk has abandoned all of that in favor of X, a harsh-sounding name that bears no relation to what the platform does. Also, the new logo is problematic in several ways. It probably can’t be registered as a trademark, because it’s more or less indistinguishable from a lowercase x in an existing typeface. Many TAFKAT users say they are embarrassed by the logo because they have the impression that they are visiting a porn site. My reaction was a bit different. For me, and I’m sure for others as well, the new logo has the air of an authoritative political symbol, like the Z emblem of the Russians invading Ukraine, or some other historical symbols that surely come to mind.

Modern companies often put a lot of thought into choosing business names and logos. So what was Musk thinking when changing the name to TAFKAT? It’s very hard to find the business logic for throwing out a perfectly valid brand identity and replacing it with a name and logo that almost everyone finds unappealing. Well, everything we know suggests that basically he wasn’t thinking. For some reason, he’s always been attracted to the letter X: his rocket company is SpaceX and he tried to convince PayPal to change his name to x.com (He was ousted as CEO immediately afterward, perhaps because his colleagues thought it did indeed sound like a porn site.) And that hideous logo hasn’t gone through the usual design process (the Twitter bird logo evolved over seven years). It was a haphazard outsourcing: he asked his followers to suggest symbols and chose one he liked.

Of course, the sudden change of brand and symbol, without clear justification, fits the pattern of everything else Musk has done at TAFKAT.

Clearly, he suffers from a bad case of “tech bro” syndrome, that strange combination of hubris and conspiracy theories so prevalent in his social circle. He accused Twitter of censoring conservatives, ignoring the fact that in a country dominated by MAGA [siglas en inglés traducibles como “hacer Estados Unidos grande otra vez], any attempt to limit the spread of dangerous misinformation will do more harm to the right than to the left. He bought Twitter in the belief that his personal brilliance would be enough to make the company profitable, without needing to give much thought to business strategy.

And since then it has not stopped lurching. Will the equisification of Twitter end up being one more lurch? Social networks tend to be especially durable because, like international currencies, they have the advantage of being self-reinforcing: people use them because other people use them. It will take a lot of bad decisions for TAFKAT to get to the point where people are leaving it for another platform.

But Musk is on it.

