The head of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk, lost $ 15 billion per day and lost his status as the richest man in the world. It is reported by The Economic Times.

The businessman’s fortune fell to $ 183 billion due to the collapse of Tesla shares by 8.6 percent. It is noted that the reason for this could be the comment of the entrepreneur about the price of bitcoin. On February 20, he posted a tweet in which he expressed the opinion that the prices for the cryptocurrencies Bitcoin and Ethereum are at an inflated level. He added that like any data system, cryptocurrencies are prone to late responses and errors. At the same time, two weeks before publication, Tesla announced that it had acquired bitcoins in the amount of $ 1.5 billion.

On February 19, Elon Musk regained first place in the ranking of the richest people in the world. Then it was reported that the entrepreneur’s fortune increased to $ 199.9 billion. He is currently overtaken by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, whose fortune is estimated at $ 186 billion.