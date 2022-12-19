Elon Musk asked on Twitter this morning: “Should I resign as head of Twitter?”, adding: “I will abide by the result of this poll.” The result has been clear: more than 57% of voters prefer that he leave it. More than 17 million accounts have voted, which is almost 7% of Twitter’s global daily users.

Since his purchase of Twitter on October 27, Musk has used online polls to make decisions. The most notable occasion was whether he would allow the return of former President Donald Trump. But he also asked when the suspended journalists who reported on an account tracking the flights of his private jet should return.

What it means to abide by the result now remains to be seen. Musk had already admitted that he would step down as CEO after a while, with Twitter seemingly on the mend. Perhaps he has now changed his mind and prefers to advance it. Even if he appoints another person to run the network day-to-day, Musk will remain the owner and, as such, ultimately responsible for all decisions.

In post-survey tweets, he hinted Where can the decision go? “The question is not to find a CEO, the question is to find a CEO who can keep Twitter alive,” he added in another message in response to Lex Fridman, a famous podcaster who offered himself for the position:[Twitter] It’s been in the fast lane to bankruptcy since May.” The problem, according to Musk, is revenue and how to quickly find alternatives. And he replied “true” to a tweet from a user he often interacts with, what did he say: “The big problem with Twitter is that it is not profitable with what it offers now. It needs to be a platform for content creators: video, writing.”

A couple of hours after tweeting the poll, Musk wrote, perhaps in a veiled, almost biblical reference to all who offered: “Those who want power deserve it least.” In Musk’s private messages shortly before the purchase of Twitter that were published by court order, there were already several friends and acquaintances who proposed themselves to run the network. From this morning the candidates will have multiplied.

Musk’s survey comes after the last two debacles where the chaos generated by some of his decisions has been revealed. This Sunday Twitter reported that it would not allow the accounts to be used to “promote” other social networks. If Twitter is to become a platform for creators, limiting sharing to their YouTube or Instagram accounts was a hard decision to understand. Musk later clarified that he was referring only to accounts that are “primarily” used to promote other networks, which “essentially falls under the spam rules,” he added.

Some Musk allies and supporters began to abandon him. Paul Graham, founder of venture investment company Y Combinator and a Silicon Valley personality, saw his account with 1.5 million followers get suspended for tweeting a link to “where to find him” on other networks. Musk later said his account would be returned to him. The complaints were so many and so notable that they led Musk to reverse the decision and apologize: “From now on, there will be a vote for big policy changes. My apologies. It won’t happen anymore.” The next survey he posted was about his position.

Musk was also charged Friday with limiting free speech. He suspended the accounts of a young programmer who tweeted public information about planes, including his own: @elonjet. For Musk, this was tantamount to putting his safety at risk. He not only suspended those accounts, but also that of a handful of journalists who had reported on the case. In another survey, he agreed to return the accounts to them the same Friday. To justify the danger Musk tweeted a video of an alleged stalker following him in a car and who would have found out where he was thanks to @elonjet. The Washington Post has published this Sunday that the Police He has no record of this happening. The stalker was someone known to Musk’s environment and his interest was Grimes, a singer and ex-wife of the magnate, with whom he had two children.

