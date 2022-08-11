The headaches for Elon Musk don’t seem to end. The failed climb to Twitter and the resulting legal skirmishes, the problems with the American authorities on the Tesla Autopilot, the heavy investments in new factories in Texas and Germany accompanied by a slowdown in turnover (although the profits are much higher than a year ago) . And now even the space rib of the South African-born American billionaire has run into a reverse: the revocation of some federal contributions to SpaceX.

In early July, the US Federal Communications Authority (FCC) approved the use of the SpaceX-owned Starlink satellite network to connect airplanes, land and naval vehicles. The system under construction has as its general objective the creation of a network for the global high speed and low latency internet connection. The investment made use of a government grant, guaranteed in December 2021, equal to 885 million dollars. Just on 10 August a Falcon rocket was launched to bring 52 of these satellites into orbit. But on the same day, the FCC announced the revocation of these loans. The federal authority refused to provide the grant because Starlink “failed to demonstrate that it could provide the promised service”.