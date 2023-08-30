Elon Musk has lifted his ban on political advertising on X, a rule put in place to prevent misinformation before the mogul bought the social network formerly called Twitter. X explained in a blog post that allowing political ads, starting in the United States, is a new step in his “commitment to free speech.” Musk’s social network emphasized in the post that it prohibits the promotion of false or misleading information, including false claims intended to undermine confidence in an election.