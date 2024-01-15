Or the 911 is faster than promised, that is of course also possible.

In many companies it makes a big difference whether there is a technician or a marketing person at the helm. In the best case scenario, you have them both and they work together in harmony. At Apple, Steve Jobs was the ultimate 'product guy'. Like no other, he knew how to package a product in such a way that everyone wanted it. Or even better, that people are willing to do more for it.

Things are not very different at Tesla. Even though the best technicians work there, Elon Musk is at the helm. He especially knows how to get people enthusiastic about a product. He also did that with the Tesla Cybertruck. This bizarre electric pickup is one of those products you didn't even know you wanted. That is true marketing.

Cybertruck faster than a 911?

One of the coolest promises concerns the sprint capabilities of the Cybertruck. The device must be lightning fast. The promise is that the Cybertruck on the quarter mile is faster then a Porsche 911, while the Cybertruck tows a 911 on a trailer. Now a fast pick-up is not that strange. An electric pick-up with enormous power and four-wheel drive is certainly a good choice.

While the slowest Porsche 911 (the Carrera T) does not excel in the sprint, due to its manual gearbox and rear-wheel drive. But nevertheless Tesla is clear: the Cybertruck with a 911 behind it is faster than the 911 itself.

Fortunately, Jason Fenske is one of them Engineering Explained. He is quite well versed in mathematics and knows how to convey this in a very entertaining way on his YouTube channel. He quickly concludes that it is complete bullshit from Tesla. Yup, Elon Musk is lying again. Now, lying is not strange in the car industry (“Yes, it belonged to an old lady” or “This TDI engine has very low emissions.”), but this one is very blatant.

Elon Musk is lying again

The simple fact is that the Cybertruck not faster on the quarter mile than a 911. The images show that it is very close. But if you look closely, you'll see that the shot in question shows the 1/8th sprint. The Cybertruck really knows how to win the NIPT. After the victory, at the 1/8th mile, Tesla communicates the 1/4 mile time. Now both facts are true, but together the picture is not correct, because the Porsche 911 is considerably faster.

By the way, Tesla can still talk himself out of it with the above, so Elon Musk's claim (the words that leave his mouth) are categorically untrue. Gosh. This consternation is quite a shame, because the performance in general is very impressive.

You can watch the Engineering Explained video here!

Thanks to @lightisride for the tip!

