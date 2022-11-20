Home page World

The new Twitter boss Elon Musk could bring ex-President Donald Trump back to the platform. A user survey is to determine the account.

San Francisco – The new Twitter boss Elon Musk has users of the online service vote in a poll on whether ex-President Donald Trump’s account should be restored. On the night of Saturday, the tech billionaire started the survey, which was scheduled for 24 hours. “Vox populi, vox dei,” Musk wrote in a tweet afterwards. So: The voice of the people is God’s voice.

Trump return: Musk launches poll after Twitter lockdown

Donald Trump has been banned from Twitter since January 2021. On January 6, he expressed sympathy for his supporters who had stormed the Capitol in Washington. There, Joe Biden’s election victory was to be officially sealed – which only happened hours later because of the attack. Trump fed false expectations among his supporters that Vice President Mike Pence could refuse to confirm the election results that day.

During the attack, Trump tweeted that Pence didn’t have the courage to do the right thing. Afterwards, people in the crowd yelled, “Hang Mike Pence!” Twitter interpreted Trump’s behavior that day as a call for violence and permanently suspended his account because it was not the first violation.

After Twitter takeover: Elon Musk wants to restore important accounts

So far, Twitter managers have always assured that there will be no return to the platform for the ex-president. Musk, who recently acknowledged the political positions of Trump’s Republicans, said months ago that, in his view, there should be no lifelong bans on the service. He specifically mentioned Trump.

However, Musk went on to announce that before restoring significant accounts, a council on handling controversial content would be formed. It is unclear whether he is now taking the poll results as an opportunity to offer Trump a return more quickly.

Is Trump Coming Back? Users vote on the ex-president’s Twitter account

The ex-president himself has said repeatedly that he does not want to return to Twitter. He likes it much better with his own copy of Twitter, Truth Social. However, Trump once had more than 80 million followers on Twitter – on Truth Social it is only a few million. In addition, Trump just announced that he would be running for the Republican nomination in the 2024 presidential election.

Facebook, where Trump has also been blocked since January 2021, wants to decide next January whether the ex-president could be offered a return. (sf/dpa)