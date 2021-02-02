Elon Musk in a recent intervention DPA via Europa Press / Europa Press

Elon Musk gets off Twitter for a season. This has been announced by the founder of Tesla and Space X in a brief publication on the same platform in which he does not give more details of the reasons for his absence or how long he hopes to prolong it. The tycoon, who accumulates almost 45 million followers on this social network, joined Twitter in June 2009 and has sparked countless controversies from that digital pulpit. The most recent this Monday: a simple mention of bitcoin in his biography – the brief description that heads each profile – was enough for the value of the cryptocurrency to rise 14%.

In the previous tweets there is no reference to his intentions to leave the platform. About nine hours earlier he had posted a video showing the progress of Giga Berlin’s manufacturing plant for Tesla in Europe. For now, his profile remains open and the more than 13,000 posts he has made so far are still accessible.

Just one day before this announcement, Musk made a stellar appearance on the Clubhouse social network based on the exchange of audio messages. During his speech, which reached an audience of 5,000 users, the businessman spoke about space travel, colonies on Mars, cryptocurrencies, artificial intelligence and vaccines.

You can follow EL PAÍS TECNOLOGÍA RETINA at Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or subscribe here to our Newsletter.