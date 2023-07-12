Elon Musk launched his long-heralded artificial intelligence startup xAI on Wednesday with a team of engineers from the very American tech companies he hopes to beat, as they try to build an alternative to ChatGPT.

Musk has been warning for months about AI’s potential for the “destruction of civilization,” arguing that the race between companies like Google and Microsoft to develop the technology should pause to give time to come up with regulation for the sector.

The reason for launching xAI is “to understand the true nature of the universe,” said Musk, who also co-founded OpenAI but later left the startup credited with sparking the generative AI frenzy.

Dan Hendrycks, director of the Center for AI Safety, a non-profit organization whose goal is to reduce the risks posed by technology, will be a consultant to xAI.

The startup team includes several former engineers and scientists from Google, Microsoft, and OpenAI.

“We have worked on and directed the development of some of the greatest advances in this field, such as AlphaStar (…) GPT-3.5 and GPT-4,” the company explains on its website.

The company, which is looking for experienced engineers and researchers to join its team as technical staff, will hold an event on Twitter Spaces on July 14.

Musk’s startup will work closely with his other companies, including Twitter and Tesla, according to the website.

Tesla’s shares barely reacted to the news and were trading 1.5 percent higher, a sign investors aren’t worried the startup is a potential distraction for Musk.

The billionaire registered a company called X.AI Corp, incorporated in Nevada, in March, according to a state filing. The company lists Musk as sole administrator and Jared Birchall, managing director of Musk’s family office, as secretary.

He Financial Times reported in April that Musk had procured thousands of high-powered GPU processors from Nvidia for the project.