The richest man in the world and advisor to Donald TrumpElon Musk, has supported Vox openly and decisively in Spain after having supported an alternative for Germany to this Sunday’s elections.

In a message in your … Social Network, X, Musk said: «Vox will win the next elections». His statement came after meeting Santiago Abascal, president of the party, in the Conservative Action Political Congress (CPAC), where Trump also intervened.

The president of the United States recognized Abascal in his speech, ensuring that he is doing “a great job.” Last year, before his return to the presidency, Trump posed with Abascal in this same congress.

On Wednesday, Abascal met with other leaders of the European populist right at a dinner organized by Steve Bannon, Trump’s ex -strategist. Bannon generated controversy the next day after what many interpreted as Nazi greeting at the end of their speech in Congress. In his speech, he expressed his desire for a third mandate for Trump – something unconstitutional – and raised his right arm, which caused a strong controversy.

In an interview with ABC, Bannon denied having made a Nazi greeting, praised Abascal and harshly criticized the leader of the French National Front, Jordan Bardella, who was absent from the event in protest of the gesture. «He is a child, unable to lead anything. Marine Le Pen should get rid of him as soon as possible, ”said Bannon, also using several insults.

From the CPAC organization they denied any extremism and defended Bannon. Mercedes Schlappco -director of the event and advisor of Trump, dismissed the controversy by qualifying it as “fake news from the left.” In addition, he defended Bannon ensuring that “always defends Israel.” Schlapp was in Madrid in May, invited by Vox to his event Europe Viva 24, where she praised Abascal: «He knows perfectly what you have to do in Spain, and here in CPAC they already know him, it is a key voice in the global conservative movement ».

On the margins of Congress, Abascal met with Argentine president Javier Milei and Musk. During the match, Milei gave Musk a chainsaw, symbol of his cuts. Subsequently, the tycoon, with dark glasses and difficulties in speaking fluently, took the stage for a surprise interview.

The Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloniparticipated by videoconference and presented itself as a bridge between Trump and Europe. In addition, he praised the speech of Vice President JD Vance at the Munich Security Conference, describing him as an allegation in favor of “identity, democracy, freedom of expression and the reason for being of Europe itself.”

Abascal also praised Vance in his speech on Wednesday, in which he accused European leaders to finance the Putin war. In his speech, he strongly criticized Pedro Sánchez and the European Union:

«Now the president of the government of my country, Pedro Sánchez, travels to kyiv, to Ukraine. But he does not do it to tell the Ukrainians that the bombs that Russia launches pay them. Yes, Sánchez pays them, who buys Russia twice as much gas from the war. And with that money, which have delivered the popular and the European socialists, they have also financed the Putin War, ”said the Vox leader.