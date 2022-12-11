Tesla founder Elon Musk in a file image. Brendan Smialowski (AFP)

After the umpteenth delay, Elon Musk tries again to launch his Twitter subscription that entitles a blue check mark this Monday, as announced by the company. Twitter Blue will cost $8 a month for those who sign up through its website and $11 for those who do so through Apple’s app store, which is used on iPhones and iPads, to offset the commission that is charged. It manages the largest company in the world for the purchases it channels.

The social network has not specified in its new announcement in which markets it is being launched, but in the previous attempts (settled with resounding failures) the subscription was available in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand.

The price has been rounded up from the $7.99 with which the service was initially launched without success. According to the company, Twitter Blue subscribers with a verified phone number will receive the blue mark once the company approves it, without specifying the deadline for it. Subscribers will be able to change their username, alias or profile photo, but if they do so they will temporarily lose the blue tick until their account is reviewed again, the company has explained.

With these precautions, Twitter wants to avoid a repeat of the fiasco of the previous launch. The chaos created by an onslaught of impostors led him to call off the launch, which he had launched at full speed despite warnings of the risk of phishing and without establishing checks for verification. Users not only impersonated politicians and celebrities, but also posed as companies, receiving the seal that had always been used online to certify the authenticity of an account. There even happened to be a “verified” Jesus Christ.

temporary offer

Subscribers will have the right to the edit button and will be able to upload higher quality videos, but many of the services included in the subscription are not yet available. In the future, verified subscriber accounts will have priority in replies, mentions, and searches. They will also be able to upload longer videos and receive half as much advertising as unverified users. There is no date for the implementation of these services nor is it clear if they will imply a new price increase. Twitter says the current $8 price is a “limited time offer.” The company has not clarified what the regular price will be when the promotion ends.

The company plans to start replacing the label that identifies an account as “official” (which actually now accompanies a lot of unofficial accounts) with a gold mark for businesses as well. Later in the next week he promises that he will begin to assign a gray mark to the accounts of governments and multilateral organizations.

Although the explanations are brief and leave many doubts in the air, the plans that the tycoon born in Pretoria (South Africa) announced on November 25 seem to be going ahead. “Gold verification for companies, gray for governments, blue for individuals (famous or not) and all verified accounts will be manually authenticated before verification is activated. Painful, but necessary.” he tweeted then.

In another later answer, He insisted that the personalities of the rest of the users with certified identity will not be differentiated. “All verified individual humans will have the same blue tick, as the boundary of what constitutes remarkable it’s too subjective. Individuals can have a small secondary logo showing their membership in an organization if it has been verified by the organization. [Habrá] a longer explanation next week,” he announced then. The truth is that these explanations did not arrive and that Musk’s promise that the service would start up on December 2 was broken again.

The company has not explained what will happen to those who currently have the blue checkmark and do not sign up for the new service, especially in the case of users from countries where Twitter Blue is not available. A few weeks ago announced that “In a few months” those who had the blue mark with the previous system would lose it if they did not pay, but criteria have changed so many times that it is no longer known what will happen.

Twitter launched the blue-branded subscription service on November 5. Later, he suspended it to prevent false verified people from interfering in the United States legislative elections on the 8th of that month. It launched it again on the 9th and suspended it again on the 11th due to the chaos of the impostors, which even caused the collapse of some companies on the Stock Market. He set a new date of November 29 for the third attempt, pushed it back to December 2, and now announces the launch for Monday, December 12.

War with Apple

One of the reasons for the delay may have been due to the development of a proprietary subscription management tool. Elon Musk declared war on Apple, one of its biggest advertisers, accusing it of withdrawing advertising after the change of control, something that, on the other hand, most of the main clients of the social network did. He extended his attacks to other areas in a series of tweets: “Did you know that Apple applies a secret tax of 30% to everything you buy through its App Store?”, wrote. “Apple has also threatened to remove Twitter from its App Store, but won’t tell us why,” he tweeted in another message. Later visited Apple headquarters in Cupertino (California), invited by Tim Cook, the head of the tech giant, in what appeared to be an armistice.

Now, Twitter is launching the service with that double price, $8 a month through its website and $11 through iOS, Apple’s operating system, which comes to offset that “secret tax”, which is actually quite well known. and it has already been the subject of controversy on other occasions, such as in the battle with Epic Games, the developer of the Fortnite video game.

During these weeks of delay in the launch of the service, Musk has frequently shifted the focus of his interventions on Twitter to politics. He has revealed internal messages from the company that, in his opinion, reveal a biased use of the social network’s moderation policies. He has made internal documents available to two journalists to tweet his findings, less explosive for now than he seemed to suggest.

It has shown that visibility on the network was reduced to a piece of news from the New York Post about the discovery of a computer belonging to Hunter Biden, son of Joe Biden, which contained intimate photographs of him and messages that seemed to suggest that he had tried to use his father’s influence when he was vice president to do business abroad, although without conclusive evidence that the current president participate in some way. He has also revealed messages about the cancellation of the accounts of some far-right conspiracy theorists or about the internal debate that led to the indefinite suspension of Donald Trump after the assault on the Capitol on January 6, 2021. Despite not These have been transcendental revelations, Trump even suggested that they were enough to suspend some articles of the Constitution and repeat the elections, which has earned him criticism even from within his own party.

In most of these revealed internal messages, the names of the company’s then employees appear. Of course, after praising transparency, he has threatened to sue the workers who leak company information.