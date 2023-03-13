Robert Bagratuni, the founder of the Mundfish studio, invited the American entrepreneur Elon Musk to develop an add-on to the recently released game Atomic Heart with the introduction of Tesla Optimus humanoid robots into the plot. The conversation between them took place on the social network Twitter on March 12.

“I really hope that Tesla robots don’t fail!” Musk joked in response to the offer.

He also added that the company is putting a lot of emphasis on being able to disable robots locally with a physical switch. This is done to reduce the risk of centralized control so that artificial intelligence cannot start acting arbitrarily.

The day before it was reported that the Russian shooter Atomic Heart is ahead of Steam and Xbox in popularity. It was noted that the Russian studio Mundfish was engaged in the creation of the game. According to the plot, the events take place in 1955. The USSR in an alternative reality turned out to be the main developer of robots that are used in all areas of activity.

Prior to that, on February 28, it was reported that Atomic Heart surpassed Hogwarts Legacy in the number of players on the Xbox. Atomic Heart outperformed other strong Game Pass players such as GoldenEye 007 and Hi-Fi Rush.

Earlier, on February 26, Atomic Heart was launched on the domestic Elbrus-8C processor. Elbrus-8C – eight-core processors with the Elbrus architecture for personal computers and servers. Developed by the Russian company MCST.

Atomic Heart was released on February 21st. The game was released on PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S. On the territory of Russia and the CIS countries, it is distributed through VK Play.