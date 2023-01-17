Mexico.- “More investments will come to the Aztec country”, predicted the fortune teller Mhoni Seer after drawing the star card and before affirming that the South African Elon Reeve Musk already knows who will win the 2024 presidential elections in Mexico.

This was stated in the video titled ‘Predictions of the Year of Revelation Third Part’, published on the Youtube channel ‘CanalOficial Mhonividente’, where Mhoni Vidente asserted that Elon Musk already knows that he will win in the 2024 elections a “completely capitalist government”.

“The owner of Tesla, Twitter and many other things wants to invest in the state of Nuevo León more than 10 billion dollars with a car assembly plant (…) Elon Musk really knows who is going to win in 2024 “, he added.

The Cuban woman added that the businessman who also owns Space X and Neuralink risked making such an investment because is certain that Mexico will continue to be allied with the United States, Canada and some countries in Europe.

“Car manufacturers, spacecraft manufacturers and very important things are coming to the country of Mexico, so this is good news,” he said.

This is not the first time that Mhoni Vidente has given predictions related to politics, a matter in which it has not always been correct. Even so, her reputation has remained stable in a certain sector of populations that consider her words reliable.