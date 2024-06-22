Jay Graber declares that the owner of X “drastically changed” the social network; the competitor was created by former directors of the platform

The executive president of BlueskyJay Graber, 33, said that the owner of X (former Twitter), Elon Musk “killed” The social network.

“Elon Musk drastically changed what Twitter was. The old Twitter is dead”, declared in an interview with the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo published this Friday (June 21, 2024).

Bluesky was founded by former X executives who left the company after the platform was purchased by Tesla’s owner.

The social network is indicated as a competitor to the former Twitter, mainly because it has some similar functions. However, the directors deny the similarity.

“Saying we are similar to X is like saying Netflix is ​​similar to television in the 1950s,” said BlueSky Chief Operating Officer Rose Wang.

THE BLUESKY

Bluesky is a decentralized social network developed by founder Jay Graber.

The board of directors is made up of Jack Dorsey (founder and former CEO of X when the platform was still called Twitter), and Jeremie Miller, inventor of Jabber/XMPP technologies.

In 2023, Bluesky gained recognition, mainly from X users dissatisfied with Elon Musk’s acquisition.

Until January 7, registration on the Bluesky app was only available by invitation. Currently, the platform has free access.

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) was one of the first authorities to join the platform, along with ministers and deputies.

Government officials threatened to abandon X and use only Bluesky after the billionaire’s criticism of the Brazilian Judiciary and Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court). However, they kept their profiles active on Musk’s social network.