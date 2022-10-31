Elon Musk arrived at Twitter headquarters last Friday with a sink in his arms. He was the first image of the richest man in the world as the owner of the social network. He thus ended a historic purchase process that began in April and that threatened to break, and broke, as a result of the number of false accounts that inhabit the social network. From that moment on, not only on the platform, but also on users and governments around the world, the question of the direction that Twitter was going to take after Musk’s landing loomed.

In less than a week, it is Musk himself who is revealing the plans he has for “his great square”, already making the first executive decisions. The last one arrived this Monday. After last week expelling the CEO, Parag Agrawal, as well as two other executives who were not part of the board of directors – the financial director, Ned Segal, and the legal director, Vijaya Gadde, Musk expelled the nine members that made up the board of directors. In this way, the body only has a single member: Elon Musk.

A movement that the company has reported through a statement sent to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and in which it is explained that this decision was included in the company’s acquisition agreement, which was completed last October 28, the deadline for Musk to accept the acquisition agreement contracted with the company and thus avoid the trial for which he was summoned for breach of contract.

With this decision, as he already showed last Friday in his Twitter biography changing it to ‘Chief Twit’, his position becomes that of executive director of the social network. Thus, this Monday new intentions of the billionaire have also been known. And it is that he has asked the company’s workers to find a way to charge around 20 dollars a month to each user who has a verified account.