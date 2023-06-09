Twitter owner compares expensive equipment to hallucinogenic mushrooms that cost $ 20 and also produce an “augmented reality” effect

The owner of Twitter and CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, made a joke this Friday (June 9, 2023) with Apple’s virtual reality glasses. called from Vision ProO headset was announced by big tech on Monday (June 5) and will cost US$ 3,499 (about R$ 17,184 at current prices). On his Twitter profile, Musk compared the high-cost equipment with hallucinogenic mushrooms that cost US$ 20 (R$ 98) which, according to the billionaire, also produce the effect of “augmented reality”.